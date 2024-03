McCormick is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

McCormick started in left field for the first two games of the season, going 1-for-7 with two RBI, one stolen base and one walk. With the Yankees sending right-hander Marcus Stroman to the mound Saturday, McCormick will head to the bench. Victor Caratini will get the start at catcher, Yainer Diaz will move to DH and Yordan Alvarez will shuffle to left field.