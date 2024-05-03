Javier (neck) will throw four innings or roughly 60-to-65 pitches Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi before potentially rejoining the big-league rotation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Joe Espada said the hope is that Javier can rejoin Houston's rotation after this first rehab start, which would line him up to return either Thursday in New York or Friday in Detroit. He has been out since April 14 with neck discomfort.
