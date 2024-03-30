Javier allowed four hits and a walk over six shutout innings during Friday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The Yankees only managed to put two runners in scoring position against Javier and he had no trouble working through it. The 27-year-old threw 56 of 90 pitches for strikes, though he only forced eight whiffs. Still, it was an impressive outing against a strong Yankees lineup after Javier posted a 4.56 ERA across 162 innings in 2023. He's currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home next week.