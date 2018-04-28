Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Treated rudely by A's

Keuchel (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits, including three home runs, while striking out three over seven innings in Friday's 8-1 loss to Oakland.

The game began as a pitching duel as Keuchel retired the first 13 batters faced while Athletics starter Sean Manaea, who no-hit the Red Sox six days earlier, retired his first nine batters. The A's then brought out their power lumber to take Keuchel deep three times, once each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. It was the most homers allowed by the left-hander since Sept. 16, 2015. It's been a tough start to the season for Keuchel, who has been given one run of support in four his six starts. He'll hope the bats to show up his next time out, Wednesday at home against the Yankees.