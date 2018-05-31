Paulino was placed on the minor-league disabled list over the weekend with a shoulder injury, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros don't believe the issue is anything that will require medical intervention, so they'll simply give Paulino some time off to rest and recover. The 24-year-old owns a disappointing 5.50 ERA across four starts (18 innings) with Triple-A Fresno this season, though he has struck out 23 batters over those outings.