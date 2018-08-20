Astros' Evan Gattis: Smacks 24th home run

Gattis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Athletics.

Gattis took Sean Manaea deep in the fourth inning for his 24th home run of the season. He ended a three-week homer drought on Wednesday, and now has three longballs in his past four games. Even given that slump, he is leading catcher-eligible players in home runs this season, making him a key asset for the stretch run in any league format.

