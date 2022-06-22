Whitley (elbow) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Wednesday for Single-A Fayetteville, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After making a two-inning rehab start June 16 with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League in his first game action of 2022, Whitley will report to a full-season affiliate as he continues his ramp-up program. Since he hasn't pitched since the 2019 season while recovering from March 2021 Tommy John surgery, Whitley will likely require at least a couple more starts with Fayetteville or another lower-level affiliate before eventually slotting into Triple-A Sugar Land's rotation.