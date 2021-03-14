The Astros optioned Whitley (elbow) to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Whitley's demotion was merely procedural, as the right-handed pitching prospect is already slated to miss the entire 2021 season due to his impending Tommy John surgery. Due to the timing of his procedure, Whitley will more than likely miss the first half of the 2022 campaign as well.
More News
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Elects Tommy John surgery•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Tommy John surgery recommended•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Experiencing arm soreness•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Arrives at camp•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Still under intake procedures•
-
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Not yet at camp•