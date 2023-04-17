Valdez (1-2) allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday. He struck out seven and took a loss against the Rangers.

Valdez faced little resistance from the Rangers through six shutout innings. He then allowed five straight batters to reach base in the seventh without recording an out, including one via error. He was eventually charged with five total runs after Hector Neris allowed a grand slam to Marcus Semien. Valdez forced 13 whiffs, including seven with the curveball, and improved his season K:BB to 25:8 through four outings. He's projected to start in Atlanta next week.