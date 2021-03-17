Valdez won't require surgery as his fractured left ring finger showed "significant healing" during Wednesday's evaluation, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Season-ending surgery was recommended for the 27-year-old after he suffered the injury in early March, but he opted to hold off and still has a chance to pitch this season. Valdez won't be ready for the start of the season and remains without an official recovery timeline, so it's unclear when he might be able to retake the mound.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Still hoping to avoid surgery•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Season-ending surgery recommended•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Diagnosed with fracture•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Injury considered serious•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Sustains finger injury•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Cruises through two frames•