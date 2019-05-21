Astros' George Springer: Available as pinch runner

Springer (back) is out of Tuesday's lineup but is available to pinch run or play defense, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The rotational aspect of swinging a bat is the one thing that's keeping Springer out of the lineup right now. Manager AJ Hinch said Springer will likely be able to return to the lineup sometime during this weekend's series against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Tony Kemp is getting a start in left field with Jake Marisnick starting in center field Tuesday.