Astros' George Springer: Hits key homer
Springer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk during a 3-1 victory against the Red Sox on Friday.
The 29-year-old started the night 0-for-2, but then he worked a free pass and homered in his final two at-bats against Rick Porcello. The long ball was key, as it gave the Astros the lead for good. Springer is now hitting .414 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and 19 runs this month. Overall, he's batting .320 with 17 homers, 42 RBI, 40 runs and four steals in 175 at-bats during 2019.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Continues hot streak•
-
Astros' George Springer: Earns AL honors•
-
Astros' George Springer: Goes deep twice in five-hit game•
-
Astros' George Springer: Ups hit streak to nine games•
-
Astros' George Springer: Cracks another homer•
-
Astros' George Springer: Stays hot against Royals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...