Astros' George Springer: Hits key homer

Springer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk during a 3-1 victory against the Red Sox on Friday.

The 29-year-old started the night 0-for-2, but then he worked a free pass and homered in his final two at-bats against Rick Porcello. The long ball was key, as it gave the Astros the lead for good. Springer is now hitting .414 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and 19 runs this month. Overall, he's batting .320 with 17 homers, 42 RBI, 40 runs and four steals in 175 at-bats during 2019.