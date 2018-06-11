Astros' George Springer: Homers on first pitch
Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored Sunday against the Rangers.
Springer homered on the first pitch of the game against left-hander Matt Moore for his 14th home run of the season. It was his fifth leadoff home run of the season and third home run in his past 10 games. While not among the league leaders in home runs or slugging percentage, Springer is matching his impressive power numbers from the 2017 season through 250 at-bats this season.
