Astros' George Springer: Still bothered by thumb
Springer, who returned to the starting lineup Monday from a quadriceps injury, said a thumb injury suffered earlier in August will be an issue for the rest of the season, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer suffered a thumb injury Aug. 5 that landed him on the disabled list before suffering a quadriceps injury soon after his activation from the DL. "He's just gonna have to manage it like any soreness in august," manager A.J. Hinch said Monday. "The thrill of the pennant race and potential postseason baseball will all alleviate some of that pain." The two injuries have limited Springer to 14 at-bats since Aug. 5, but the outfielder belied any rust Monday against the Athletics. He went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in a win.
