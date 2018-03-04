Astros' Gerrit Cole: Works on breaking ball
Cole allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out two Friday against the Mets, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Cole, who stuck to fastballs and changeups during his first spring start, attempted to get a feel for his curveball while also trying to get familiar throwing to catcher Brian McCann the first time in game conditions. He ran his pitch count up to 53 (33 for strikes).
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....