Astros' Gerrit Cole: Works on breaking ball

Cole allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out two Friday against the Mets, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Cole, who stuck to fastballs and changeups during his first spring start, attempted to get a feel for his curveball while also trying to get familiar throwing to catcher Brian McCann the first time in game conditions. He ran his pitch count up to 53 (33 for strikes).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....