The Astros plan to promote Kessinger from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Kessinger was a second-round pick in 2019 and will be in line to make his major-league in the coming days. The 25-year-old began the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Sugar Land and slashed .284/.400/.443 with six homers, 37 runs, 32 RBI and two stolen bases. Kessinger's playing time will likely depend on whether Jose Altuve (oblique) is available for the start of the Astros' upcoming series in Toronto.