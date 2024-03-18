Kessinger was removed in the second inning of Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins after he appeared to injure his right leg while running the bases, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After doubling in his lone at-bat of the day, Kessinger pulled up limping when he rounded third base before coming around to score on Yordan Alvarez's base hit. He checked out of the game in the bottom of the second, with Tommy Sacco coming on to replace Kessinger in the middle infield. Consider Kessinger day-to-day until the Astros provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury.