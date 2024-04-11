Brown (0-2) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and a walk in just two-thirds of an inning.

Brown could only record two outs Thursday while the Royals nearly batted around twice en route to a nine-run opening inning. The 25-year-old right-hander hasn't missed many bats to start the season -- he's now allowed 14 runs on 19 hits over just 3.2 innings in his last two starts, pushing his ERA up to 16.43 on the season. Brown's currently in line for another tough matchup next week versus Atlanta, though a trip to the minors could be in order if he can't right the ship.