Brown (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings against Atlanta.

Despite ending up in the loss column, Brown turned in a quality start against one of baseball's best offenses. The outing was the definition of a rebound for Brown, who combined for 14 runs and 3.2 innings pitched during his previous two starts. However, the right-hander was left out to dry by the Astros' offense, which didn't get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the ninth. Excluding the pair of ugly showings, Brown has gone 10.0 innings with three runs (two earned) and eight strikeouts. He'll look for his first win of 2024 in a tentative matchup with the Cubs next Tuesday.