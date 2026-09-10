Brown took a no-decision against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

After Houston scored four runs in the third inning, the Phillies responded with four runs of their own against Brown in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander gave up his most runs since July 4 versus Tampa Bay, also breaking up a four-start streak with at least five innings and two runs or fewer allowed. He'll try to bounce back when he brings a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 100:46 K:BB over 92 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Royals.