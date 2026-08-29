Brown (4-3) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Brown delivered his first double-digit strikeout performance of the campaign, generating 14 whiffs on 102 pitches and working into the seventh inning for the second time in 15 starts. It also broke a streak of five straight outings in which the 28-year-old allowed a home run, and he'll end August with a solid 3.18 ERA over 28.1 innings. He owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 86:44 K:BB across 81 frames this season and lines up for a home matchup with the White Sox next week.