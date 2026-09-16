Brown (6-3) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings against the Royals on Tuesday. He struck out 10.

Brown bounced back from his rocky start against Philadelphia on Wednesday, after allowing just one run against Kansas City on Tuesday. The right-hander struck out 10 batters, tying a season-high that he set Aug. 28 against the Mets. The 28-year-old owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 110:49 K:BB over 97 innings this season. Brown is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against Atlanta.