Brown (5-3) earned the win Thursday over the White Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

It was another strong outing for Brown, who held Chicago to a pair of runs that came with two outs in the second inning. The right-hander has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings, allowing just six runs across 23.1 innings in that span. Brown's ERA now sits at 3.31 through 16 starts (87 innings) this season with a 1.30 WHIP and 93:46 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.