Brown (0-1) took the loss in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the White Sox on Wednesday. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

It was a disastrous showing from the right-hander in an elimination game for the Astros, as he delivered his shortest outing of the year while retiring just two of the nine batters he faced. The ugly performance comes on the heels of a strong finish to the regular season that saw Brown surrender just two earned runs with 24 strikeouts in his last three outings. He was limited to 20 regular-season starts due to a shoulder strain but was effective when available with a 3.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 124:55 K:BB across 107.1 innings.