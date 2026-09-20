Brown took a no-decision Sunday against Atlanta, striking out while allowing three hits and two walks in five scoreless innings.

Brown had Atlanta out of sorts, generating 18 whiffs en route to fanning double-digit hitters for a second consecutive start. The right-hander has now worked at least five innings while conceding fewer than three runs in six of his last nine outings since the beginning of August. He's set to wrap up his regular season against the division-rival Athletics in hitter-friendly Sacramento, where he'll bring a steady 3.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 120:51 K:BB over 102 innings.