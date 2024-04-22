Brown (0-4) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out six.

Brown needed 34 pitches to get through the first inning, allowing three runs in the process. However, he was much better in the next three frames, facing just one more batter than the minimum, including striking out the side in the second. That's now 12 first-inning earned runs allowed by Brown through five starts this season. Despite the so-so outing, Brown saw his ERA drop from 10.54 to 9.68 and his WHIP fall from an abysmal 2.78 to a slightly less abysmal 2.49. Brown's next start is tentatively slated to take place next weekend, when the Astros travel to the high altitude of Denver to take on the Rockies.