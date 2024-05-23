Brown (1-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks over six innings in a 2-1 loss to the Angels. He struck out three.

The right-hander put together arguably his best start of the season and made only one real mistake, but a fifth-inning sinker got too much of the plate and Kyren Paris drove it out of the park to left-center field for a two-run homer. It was only Brown's second quality start of the year, and he's served up nine home runs in just 43.1 innings, fueling a 7.06 ERA. With Ronel Blanco (suspension) rejoining the rotation this weekend and Jose Urquidy (forearm) likely not far behind in his return, it's not clear when Brown might make his next trip to the mound.