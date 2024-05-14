Astros manager Joe Espada said that Brown will make a start during the team's three-game home series versus the Brewers this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada didn't specify which day Brown will start, but Friday's series opener looks like the logical target for him to slot back into the rotation. Brown's spot in the rotation looked to be on thin ice after he supplied an 8.89 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over 27.1 innings in his first seven starts of the season, prompting the Astros to skip over his turn this past week. The right-hander was available out of the bullpen for the weekend series in Detroit and excelled in long relief behind Cristian Javier in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers, tossing five innings of one-run ball while tying his season high with seven strikeouts. Houston will move to a six-man rotation this week to accommodate Brown, but he may still need a strong showing against Milwaukee to ensure he sticks in a starting role moving forward, especially with Jose Urquidy's (forearm) return from the injured list on the horizon.