Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Brown could be available out of the bullpen for the next few days, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown last pitched on Sunday and had been on turn for a start Saturday in Detroit, but Cristian Javier (neck) is returning that day and Justin Verlander will move ahead of Brown to pitch Sunday on regular rest. Brown seemingly would be set up to make a start Monday versus the Athletics if he doesn't pitch in relief before then, but it doesn't appear that has been decided yet. Espada hasn't ruled out the possibility of using a six-man rotation for a while, which would leave room for both Brown an Spencer Arrighetti to keep making starts.