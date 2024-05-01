Brown didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings against Cleveland. He struck out seven.

Brown gave up at least five runs for the third time in his last five starts and walked multiple batters for the fifth time this season. He was tagged for a three-run home run in the first inning by Josh Naylor and a two-run home run in the sixth by Andres Gimenez. Through six appearances, Brown is 0-3 with a 9.78 ERA and a 2.22 WHIP over 23.0 innings. He's lined up for a start against the Mariners on Sunday.