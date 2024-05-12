Brown covered five innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers, giving up one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Though he worked in relief after starting in each of his previous seven appearances, Brown delivered arguably his best outing of the campaign, with the seven punchouts matching a season high. Despite Brown's strong showing, the fact that he was bypassed for a start and entered the game in the bottom of the third inning with the Astros trailing 7-0 speaks to the lack of trust he had from the coaching staff heading into Saturday. According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros won't have Brown rejoin the rotation for any of their first three games of the four-game series with Oakland to open the upcoming week. Cristian Javier was lit up for seven earned runs while recording just four outs before exiting Saturday's contest, and the Astros aren't yet committing to Javier taking the hill for Thursday's series finale versus the Athletics. If the Astros want to give Javier at least one more day off to regroup from his rough outing versus the Tigers, Brown could re-enter the rotation Thursday.