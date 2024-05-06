Brown didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Despite tying his season high in walks, Brown only allowed a pair of runners to score and held the Mariners to just one extra-base hit. Brown has lasted less than five innings in five of his seven starts this season and owns an ugly 8.89 ERA through 27.1 innings. With Cristian Javier (neck) set to return in the next week or so, Brown's time in the rotation could be coming to a close. However, Houston could drop rookie Spencer Arrighetti instead. As it stands, Brown is tentatively scheduled for a start against the Tigers on Saturday.