Brown (1-4) yielded four runs on four hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Brewers.

Brown moved back into Houston's rotation for his first start since May 5 and notched his first win of 2024. He coughed up a solo homer to Jake Bauers in the second inning before Joey Ortiz slugged a three-run shot in the fourth. Brown has walked at least three batters in four of his eight starts and now owns a 41:21 K:BB through 37.1 innings. He'll carry a 7.71 ERA into his next appearance, which is currently lined up to be at home against the Angels. Brown could be pushed back to a bullpen role once Jose Urquidy (forearm) is healthy and Ronel Blanco returns from his suspension.