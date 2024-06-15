Brown (3-5) earned the win Friday against Detroit, allowing five hits and no walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Brown entered this evening on a hot streak, firing a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB in 24 innings over his last four starts. He kept that stellar work rolling, generating 15 whiffs en route to nine punchouts, equaling his season-high strikeout mark in a game also reached May 28. The Houston right-hander has been an ace-level pitcher since May 1, going 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB in 45.1 innings over seven starts. Brown is slated to face the White Sox on the road in his next outing.