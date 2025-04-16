Brown (2-1) got the win Tuesday against the Cardinals after giving up four hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The biggest threat to Brown's scoreless start came during the fourth inning, when the Cardinals got two runners into scoring position with two outs, but Nolan Gorman struck out on a foul tip to end the frame. Brown has been a reliable starter for the Astros and fantasy managers alike in the early going, recording four consecutive quality starts while producing a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through 24 innings. The right-hander next sets up to take on the Blue Jays at home early next week.