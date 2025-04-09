Brown didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Seattle after allowing two hits and no walks in six scoreless innings, striking out three.

While both of Brown's hits allowed were doubles, he faced very little resistance from Seattle otherwise. In fact, none of the Mariners were even able to reach third base while Brown was on the hill. The 26-year-old right-hander is off to an excellent start in 2025, sporting a 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through 18 innings (three starts). Up next for Brown in his next scheduled appearance is a matchup in St. Louis, which is slated for early next week.