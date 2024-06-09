Brown (2-5) allowed two hits and four walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Brown logged his fourth straight quality start, and he's given up just six runs with a 26:8 K:BB over 24 innings, though this is his only win over that stretch. It continues a positive trend for Brown, who is pitching deeper into games, though his 4.3 BB/9 on the year remains alarmingly high. The right-hander also has a 5.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 67:29 K:BB over 61.1 innings through 13 appearances (12 starts). He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.