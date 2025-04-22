Brown (3-1) earned the win over Toronto on Monday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

That's now five quality starts in five outings this season for Brown, who recorded perhaps his best start of 2025 so far Monday. Both the seven innings and nine punchouts were season-best marks for the right-hander, and he pitched his third straight scoreless outing while extending his scoreless innings streak to 24 frames. It's too early in the campaign to be prognosticating end-of-season awards, but Brown certainly has the look of a Cy Young contender considering his dominance so far. He ranks sixth among qualified pitchers with a 1.16 ERA and first with a 0.74 WHIP while registering a 31:6 K:BB through 31 innings.