Brown did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

Brown allowed two solo homers, one to leadoff the game by Trevor Larnach and a blast in the sixth by Jose Miranda. Those two dingers sandwiched a second inning run-scoring double by Alex Kirilloff to represent the three tallies against Brown. The sixth-inning homer eliminated Browns chance to pick up his second win, though he did collect his third-straight quality start. While Brown's season ERA remains at 6.18, he's been much better over his last five starts, accumulating a 3.53 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 31 strikeouts over 28 innings. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend when the Astros travel to Anaheim to take on the Angels in a three-game set.