Singleton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Yankees in Thursday's 4-3 win.

Singleton's long ball was a first-inning, two-run shot that traveled an estimated 442 feet and gave the Astros a 3-0 lead. It was his fourth homer over a nine-game stretch that has helped him take over the starting role at first base that was made available when Jose Abreu was demoted to the minors. Singleton's recent playing time and power surge has put him on the radar in mixed fantasy leagues.