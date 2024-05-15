Singleton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Singleton has taken over as the Astros' regular first baseman since Jose Abreu's demotion, but he'll begin this one on the bench. Mauricio Dubon is getting the start at first base Wednesday.
