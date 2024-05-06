Singleton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Mariners.

Singleton has started six straight games since Jose Abreu was optioned to the minors and has tallied all three of his home runs for the season in that span. He's gone 6-for-20 overall across those six contests while striking out at just an 8.7 percent clip. With Abreu out of the picture and Joey Loperfido getting his playing time in the outfield, Singleton appears to have the first base job to himself for the foreseeable future.