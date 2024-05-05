Singleton will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rather than Singleton, the recent arrival of prospect Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land has been most detrimental to outfielders Mauricio Dubon and Jake Meyers. In fact, with Jose Abreu getting optioned to the minors and with Loperfido seeing all of his opportunities to date in left field and center field, Singleton has settled into a regular role at first base for Houston. He'll stay in the lineup for a sixth straight contest after going 4-for-16 with a pair of home runs and walks over the previous five games.