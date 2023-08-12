Abreu was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back inflammation Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Abreu received two cortisone shots to address the issue Friday, but he'll also need at least 10 days to rest and heal. Back issues may be part of the reason Abreu has slashed just .234/.291/.343 in his first season in Houston, so it's possible better things await down the stretch if his time off fully heals the issue. David Hensley was called up to take his place on the roster, while Jon Singleton is set to start at first base for the third straight game.