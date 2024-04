Altuve went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Altuve was responsible for the Astros' lone run in a pitchers' duel Tuesday, leading off the fourth inning with a solo shot off Jose Berrios to give Houston a 1-0 lead. Altuve has hits in six straight games to start the season, going 9-for-25 with two homers, five extra-base hits and five runs scored. The veteran second baseman slashed .311/.393/.522 last year with 17 homers, 51 RBI and 14 stolen bases.