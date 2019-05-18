Astros' Jose Altuve: Rehab stint likely
Manager AJ Hinch said Altuve (hamstring) is not expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list when eligible May 21, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
"I'm not anticipating him making it back in time for the 10 days, which is not that big a deal. Once we decided to put him on the IL, we wanted to make sure that he's right," said Hinch, who added that he "thinks it's a good idea" to have Altuve spend time on a rehab assignment. Altuve is pain-free, according to the manager, and is expected to initiate baseball activities over the weekend. The second baseman has been riding a stationary bike and doing other forms of indoor rehab.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...