Astros' Jose Altuve: Rehab stint likely

Manager AJ Hinch said Altuve (hamstring) is not expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list when eligible May 21, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

"I'm not anticipating him making it back in time for the 10 days, which is not that big a deal. Once we decided to put him on the IL, we wanted to make sure that he's right," said Hinch, who added that he "thinks it's a good idea" to have Altuve spend time on a rehab assignment. Altuve is pain-free, according to the manager, and is expected to initiate baseball activities over the weekend. The second baseman has been riding a stationary bike and doing other forms of indoor rehab.