Astros' Jose Altuve: Running on treadmill

Altuve (knee) progressed to running on a treadmill, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Altuve has been running on a treadmill for the past couple of days, and he's hoping to hit in the cage Tuesday or Wednesday. The reigning AL MVP, who has been sidelined since July 25 with a right knee injury, remains without a timetable for his return at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories