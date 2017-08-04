Astros' Jose Altuve: To receive off-day Friday
Altuve is expected to be out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
It sounds like the Astros are planning to give their star second baseman the day off as the team opens up a weekend series against the Blue Jays. Altuve continued to dazzle at the plate Thursday, picking up three hits and a home run in his four at-bats against the Rays.
