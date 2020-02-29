Astros' Josh James: Encouraging spring debut
James retired all six batters faced and struck out three over a scoreless two innings during Friday's game against the Marlins.
James, who piggy-backed on starter Zack Greinke, was impressive in his spring debut. The Astros are considering James among three pitchers for their final rotation spot, so don't be concerned that he came on in relief; James is still in the mix for the No. 5 starter. The hard-throwing right-hander touched 97 mph and threw 20 of his 25 pitches for strikes. An important goal is to be in the zone more, and James was able to execute that over his two innings. The challenge is to build off Friday's outing as his pitch count rises; the ability to maintain his delivery over five or six innings.
