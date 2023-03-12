Dirden is making a push this spring to make the big-league roster, Brian McTaggert of MLB.com reports.
We already knew Dirden was impressing manager Dusty Baker early in camp, but McTaggert makes the case that Dirden could be up on Opening Day with Michael Brantley (shoulder) slated to open the year on the injured list. Dirden is hitting .333/.444/.706 with two home runs and a 6:2 K:BB in 15 at-bats. He can play all three outfield spots and will turn 26 in July, so while he doesn't have much experience at Triple-A, the Astros will have him under club control through his entire prime even if they add him to the 40-man roster this spring.